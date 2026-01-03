 Japan Today
Tourists in Asakusa
Foreign tourists sightsee with their children in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Dec 5, 2025. Image: Kyodo
national

Babysitting services for foreign tourists taking off in Japan

TOKYO

Foreign-language babysitting services for foreign tourists are beginning to take off in Japan, driven by demand among wealthy families who wish to enjoy aspects of Japanese culture that may be difficult to experience with young children.

Some services also provide hands-on programs for the little ones, allowing both parents and kids to make the most of their time in different ways. The trend reflects the diversification of traveler needs amid Japan's inbound tourism boom.

In late November, Kelvin Young, who was visiting Japan from California with his family, left his 5-year-old and 2-year-old daughters with a nanny at their hotel.

For about four hours, he and his wife enjoyed a visit to a high-end sushi restaurant in Tokyo that is not well suited to families with young children. The next morning, their daughters excitedly showed them the crafts they had made during that time.

The childcare service was provided by Synk Inc, a company based in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, that employs nine English-speaking nationally certified childcare workers and one nurse.

The company has already handled over 50 requests since launching the service in April 2025, with fees starting from 54,000 yen for three hours.

In addition to babysitting at the hotel and walks, Synk also offers activities such as Zen meditation at temples and visits to local Japanese nursery schools.

"By providing children with specialized experiences, we want parents to be able to enjoy time for themselves without hesitation," said Synk President Saya Sugahara.

Tokyo-based major childcare provider Poppins Corp has also stepped up recruitment of foreign-language-speaking babysitters since spring 2025. Meanwhile, Nagoya Marriott Associa Hotel has begun offering an online service for guests to book such babysitters.

Around 36.8 million foreign visitors came to Japan in 2024, of which about 690,000 were aged 4 or younger, according to government data.

Akane Kakishima, a senior researcher at the Japan Travel Bureau Foundation, noted that such services "could also help revitalize the nighttime economy" as trips with children tend to limit opportunities for adult-focused spending.

Starting from! Some very astute people not gabbing on or lamenting about the overtourism ‘problem’. Turning it into opportunity. This is the way.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I agree with Ricky you see. I think that price must be incorrect otherwise that price is scandalous and the customers must be ruddy gullible.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not cheap, but evidently worth the money.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Do they offer services in Chinese?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

