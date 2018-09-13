Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Bacteria in raw sea urchin suspected to be cause of food poisoning at sushi chain

SAITAMA

Health authorities in Saitama Prefecture said that the V. parahaemolyticus bacteria found in raw sea urchin is most likely the cause of 11 cases of food poisoning at conveyor belt sushi chain Totoyamichi in stores in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Yamanashi prefectures.

Officials said the 11 people, ranging in age from their teens to their 70s, suffered food poisoning after eating take-out sushi bought from Totoyamichi stores , which is part of the Skylark Group, between Aug 31 and Sept 2, Fuji TV reported.

Skylark said it will investigate the distribution channels of its ingredients.

