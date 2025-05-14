 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1 helicopter in Japan Image: iStock/viper-zero
national

Bag with inflammable tube falls from U.S. military helicopter in Okinawa

0 Comments
NAHA

A bag containing an inflammable signal flame tube fell from a U.S. military helicopter over the Motobu peninsula in northern Okinawa Prefecture in Japan on Tuesday, a local Defense Ministry bureau said.

An official of the U.S. Marine Corps, which is searching for the 18-kilogram bag, told Kyodo News on Wednesday the UH-1 helicopter dropped it inadvertently during a routine drill and that there were no civilians confirmed in the area where it landed.

The crew of the aircraft belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma reported the incident at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Marine Corps.

The Marines are conducting a thorough examination of the incident while prioritizing the safety of local residents, the official said.

The Okinawa Defense Bureau is calling on residents to contact it if the bag is found.

The southern island prefecture is home to the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Best Spas and Saunas in Tokyo for 2025: Wellness, Design and Relaxation

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Sefure: ‘Sex Friend’ Aka Friends With Benefits in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Girl Power Is Defined in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Kanda Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Aoi Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design & Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo Orthodontics: Braces & Invisalign in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ashidakagumo: The Giant Japanese Spider Hiding in Your House

GaijinPot Blog