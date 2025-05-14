Bag with inflammable tube falls from U.S. military helicopter in Okinawa

A bag containing an inflammable signal flame tube fell from a U.S. military helicopter over the Motobu peninsula in northern Okinawa Prefecture in Japan on Tuesday, a local Defense Ministry bureau said.

An official of the U.S. Marine Corps, which is searching for the 18-kilogram bag, told Kyodo News on Wednesday the UH-1 helicopter dropped it inadvertently during a routine drill and that there were no civilians confirmed in the area where it landed.

The crew of the aircraft belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma reported the incident at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Marine Corps.

The Marines are conducting a thorough examination of the incident while prioritizing the safety of local residents, the official said.

The Okinawa Defense Bureau is calling on residents to contact it if the bag is found.

The southern island prefecture is home to the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

© KYODO