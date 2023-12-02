Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Bangladesh man drowns in Yamanashi river

YAMANASHI

A 39-year-old Bangladesh man drowned after he tried to save two children who had gotten into difficulties in a river in Nanbu, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the man and his family were among a group of about 19 people who had come to the Fukushi River, Kyodo News reported. At around 11 a.m., one of the group called 119 and said a man had disappeared after trying to save two children, aged 11 and 12, who had gotten into difficulties in the river.

Police said the man was apparently swept away by a strong current. He was found at around 3 p.m. on the river bottom at a depth of 2.5 meters. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two children, who were not from the man's family, were uninjured.

