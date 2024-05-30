 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Workers erect a barrier to block the view of a popular Mount Fuji photo spot, near a convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko town, Yamanashi Prefecture, on May 21. Image: REUTERS
national

Barrier at viral Mount Fuji photo spot to be replaced after holes found

KOFU

A black screen set up by a town to block a scenic view of Mount Fuji following troublesome behavior by tourists will be replaced after multiple holes were found in it, the town's mayor said Thursday.

The new screen will be made of stronger material and possibly changed to blue or green, as black "has a negative image," Mayor Hideyuki Watanabe of Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, said at a press conference.

After setting up the screen on May 21 to prevent visitors from flocking to the site in front of a Lawson convenience store in the town, local authorities confirmed the first hole the following day, with the number increasing since.

"It is disappointing to see a lack of morals" among those making the holes, Watanabe said.

On Tuesday, the town put up a sign in English requesting that visitors not touch the screen and mentions that it will be repaired as necessary.

The area has become a popular photo spot for foreign tourists after the sight of Japan's highest mountain towering over the convenience store went viral online.

However, the surge in visitors drew complaints from residents due to an uptick in people jaywalking and illegally parking vehicles in the area.

The town decided to install the screen after stationing security guards and posting warnings in English to manage the crowds did little to improve the situation.

Making this with cheap plastic mesh meant holes were inevitable.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I’m confused, so it was the tourists that were poking holes in it even though it was erected on top of the roof?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

