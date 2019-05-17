Japanese security guards at U.S. military base carried loaded guns on public road in Nagasaki

Japanese security guards at a U.S. military base in southwestern Japan repeatedly carried loaded guns outside the base despite the Japanese government repeatedly requesting they do not, the Defense Ministry said.

The guards were ordered by the U.S. military to walk down a public street outside the Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo in Nagasaki Prefecture, while armed, to get to the base's vehicle inspection facility about 60 meters away, the ministry said.

The ministry received notification from the base workers' labor union on April 24 that the guards would, from May, have to walk between the main section of the base and the detached facility. The guards previously did the journey by car.

The Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement allows the possession of a firearm within U.S. bases in Japan for security reasons, but carrying a gun outside U.S. base premises is a violation of the Swords and Firearms Control Law, which prohibits individuals from carrying weapons in public.

The Defense Ministry repeatedly requested the U.S. military that the practice be stopped. The ministry has confirmed that the guards traveled on foot between the base premises with their guns from May 2 but stopped doing so on May 10.

