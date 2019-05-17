Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese security guards at U.S. military base carried loaded guns on public road in Nagasaki

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese security guards at a U.S. military base in southwestern Japan repeatedly carried loaded guns outside the base despite the Japanese government repeatedly requesting they do not, the Defense Ministry said.

The guards were ordered by the U.S. military to walk down a public street outside the Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo in Nagasaki Prefecture, while armed, to get to the base's vehicle inspection facility about 60 meters away, the ministry said.

The ministry received notification from the base workers' labor union on April 24 that the guards would, from May, have to walk between the main section of the base and the detached facility. The guards previously did the journey by car.

The Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement allows the possession of a firearm within U.S. bases in Japan for security reasons, but carrying a gun outside U.S. base premises is a violation of the Swords and Firearms Control Law, which prohibits individuals from carrying weapons in public.

The Defense Ministry repeatedly requested the U.S. military that the practice be stopped. The ministry has confirmed that the guards traveled on foot between the base premises with their guns from May 2 but stopped doing so on May 10.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Campy

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Food & Drink

All You Can Eat Japanese Barbeque At ‘In the Green Beer Garden & BBQ’ Ikebukuro

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Culture

This Japanese TV Show Panelist Is Being Praised for Calling Out An Offensive Segment about Gender

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Uncategorized

Where to See Kagura Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Tokyo’s Top Summer 2019 International School Programs For Kids

Savvy Tokyo