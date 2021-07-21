Bear alert hits softball at Olympic Games opener

Olympic virus rules mean spectators are banned, but one furry fan still tried to sneak into the Fukushima softball venue hosting the first sports event of the Tokyo Games: a bear.
The animals are common across Japan and regularly spark frantic hunts when they venture into towns, where they have been known to attack and even kill local residents.
A Fukushima police spokesman confirmed the ursine intruder was spotted last night and then again this morning, just hours before the opening pitch in a match pitting hosts Japan against Australia.
"A guard found a bear inside Azuma Sports Park early in the morning yesterday. We also received similar information this morning," the spokesman told AFP. "We couldn't find or capture the bear, and while there won't be any spectators at the stadium, we are on alert and searching for the bear around the site."
Local media identified the animal as an Asian black bear, with the Sports Hochi daily saying the entire contingent of Olympic guards assigned to the venue spent the night searching for the creature.
They even blasted music and let off firecrackers in an effort to flush out the bear, the newspaper said.
But the softball match, which comes just two days before the opening ceremony, went off without a hitch despite the intruder with Japan recording an easy 8-1 victory.
Last month, a brown bear sparked a massive search involving police and local hunters after it rampaged through the northern city of Sapporo, which will host the Olympic marathon.
The bear mauled a soldier and a pedestrian who was hospitalised after the attack.
It was eventually shot dead after a dramatic chase, during which it bounded along a residential street, crossed a busy road and clawed at the gate of a military barracks.
Asian black bears are native to large parts of Japan, including the country's main island, while brown bears roam Hokkaido further north.© 2021 AFP
18 Comments
Login to comment
George Townes
It was unbearably hot at the game today. 35 degrees. Now we know why.
michaelqtodd
I imagine that the security guards were strongly bearated for not finding it
klausdorth
Bearing in mind . . . .
RiskyMosaic
Couldn't bear to miss the game.
Chico3
Unbearable. I hope that spectator got tested.
Laguna
There was this bear called "Meatball" in LA, so called as he'd broken into some guy's garage freezer and eaten a whole package of Costco meatballs. Animal control relocated him back to the mountains, but he returned, so they relocated him deep into the mountains, but he returned. So they relocated him to a sanctuary in San Diego, where he can have all the meatballs he wants. That's the way to take care of wayward bears - not shooting them. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3pb9uHmARY
Kniknaknokkaer
A bear can halt the Olympics, Covid can't.
expat
...alert bear hits softball at Olympic Games opener...
Bart Fargo
Isn't Russia banned from these games?
GdTokyo
Did officials accuse it of bearing a little too much skin?
Speed
Jesus, the Olympics have bearly started.
hatsufred
Please bear in mind opening ceremony not started yet
Mark
How Funny, No Cheering, Not enough audience so the bear thought he needs to bring a charm to the game.
snowymountainhell
Not to worry, Olympians! Media has been putting together ‘the best minds & commentary’ since Apr ‘21 about ‘what to do‘: . . .
https://japantoday.com/category/national/death-of-a-japanese-man-attacked-by-bear-sparks-conversation-about-what-to-do-when-facing-off-with-one
. . . and the IOCLDPJOC didn’t have to wait on the WHO for their late information.
Dee
Just when I thought these Summer Games were going to be unbearable.
kaimycahl
I wonder if the Bear had its Covid shot!
iradickle
Lol, thanks everyone for a pretty entertaining chain of comments. Rarely seen on here.
Desert Tortoise
Steve Searles is the expert on dealing with bears:
https://www.outdoorhub.com/stories/2013/04/24/got-bears-mammoth-lakes-has-the-bear-whisperer/