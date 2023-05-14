Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Bear attack on angler suspected after human head found at lake in Hokkaido

0 Comments
ASAHIKAWA, Hokkaido

Police are searching for an angler who went missing at a lake in Hokkaido, suspecting he may have been attacked by a bear after a human head was found in the area Monday, they said.

According to the police, a boat dropped off Toshihiro Nishikawa, 54, to fish unaccompanied at a spot on Lake Shumarinai in Horokanai early Sunday. An employee of the boat operator later saw a bear nearby with waders dangling from its mouth and attempted to call Nishikawa, but could not reach him.

The information prompted the town office to launch a bear hunt operation and a member of the group killed one on Monday afternoon, according to a town official.

A human head was also discovered during the operation. The police said they have not yet determined whether it is that of Nishikawa, a resident of Okoppe, also on Japan's northernmost main island.

The lake, located in northern Hokkaido, draws anglers trying to catch Sakhalin taimen, a rarely caught fish in Japan, as well as trout and Japanese smelt.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Yikes!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog