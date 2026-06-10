Bear captured near Amanohashidate tourist spot in Kyoto Prefecture

A bear was captured Wednesday night near Amanohashidate, one of Japan's three most scenic spots, in Kyoto Prefecture, police said.

A person called emergency services around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday saying a bear had appeared and run toward a pine-covered sandbar in the tourist area, according to the police.

The bear was later seen swimming in the sea before escaping into a wooded area. A private contractor commissioned by the Kyoto prefectural government used a tranquilizer gun to capture the animal around 10:40 p.m.

While no injuries were reported, police guided tourists and other people away from the area. The bear was an adult measuring about 137 centimeters in length.

In Japan, bear sightings and encounters in residential areas have been increasing in recent years. Earlier this month, bears were spotted in the city center of Utsunomiya, north of Tokyo, and in other regions.

© KYODO