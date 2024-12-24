 Japan Today
national

Bear spends night in living room of home in Fukushima Prefecture

0 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

A bear measuring about 90 centimeters from head to tail was found in the living room of a house belonging to a man in his 60s in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture, on Monday evening, local police said.

The bear had its head inside a kotatsu, a table with a blanket attached and heater underneath, when the man returned home at 6:30 p.m. and discovered it eating food on the table. He escaped unharmed to a neighboring house and the police restricted access to the area.

The incident took place in a mountainous village where snow has piled up. The police urged nearby residents to lock their doors.

At around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the bear was still in the house, so police used loud fire crackers to scare it out. The bear left the house and entered a shed about 20 meters away. It was captured at around 3:30 p.m. after being anesthetized with a dart.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Bears, or macaques? food available doors unlatched animals will get in. Not their fault, dinner on a table/ work top far more efficient than having to climb a tree. Jus like that Santa fellow, cookies on the kitchen table please, nice round chimney pot to rein the ev sled onto. Sorry Rudolph pulled a sickie. and if you got a cat put a lid on the milk glass. Sorry mod, but, Merry Xmas. To you all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

