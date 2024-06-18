 Japan Today
national

Bear holed up in house in Fukui since morning

8 Comments
FUKUI

A bear has been holed up in a house in a residential district of Fukui City, Fukui Prefecture, since mid-morning, police said.

According to police, there were multiple reports of bear sightings in the morning. Local media reported that at around 10:20 a.m., a woman called 110 and said a bear was in her house. The woman, who was unharmed, said she escaped through a window.

The bear is said to be about 70 to 80 centimeters long and is believed to have broken the glass next to the front door to enter the house. As of 4 p.m., it was still in the woman’s house.

Police are urging people living nearby not to go outside and have closed off the surrounding roads.

Police have brought a cage and members of the local hunters association are on standby outside the house.

8 Comments
I suppose tranquilising and relocating the bear hasnt occurred to anyone.

Shooting a bear dead, in a house, not really "hunting " is it.

Shame

0 ( +0 / -0 )

...believed to have broken the glass next to the front door to enter the house.

Smarter than your average bear.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I suppose tranquilising and relocating the bear hasnt occurred to anyone.

I hope that's the outcome. Could be what the cage is for.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Awful news. I hope the siege ends peacefully.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

We only have the bear facts without knowing its demand's.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

