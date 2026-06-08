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Police officers carrying sasumata search for a bear in a residential area after a black bear was spotted in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, on Tuesday. Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Bear captured in Utsunomiya as schools shut for second day

2 Comments
By Joseph Campbell and Chang-Ran Kim
UTSUNOMIYA

A black was found and tranquilized in the garden of a private residence in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, on Tuesday afternoon.

The hunt for a black bear ‌spotted more than a dozen times in the city had continued on Tuesday as all 94 municipal primary ‌and middle schools were closed for a ⁠second straight day.

The adult bear, with ⁠an estimated ⁠weight of about 100 kg, was last ‌seen early on Tuesday morning some 700 meters ⁠from a university ⁠campus, according to the city. The same bear is believed to have been seen on Saturday evening in the first-ever ursine sighting in the ⁠city about 100 km north ⁠of Tokyo.

Bear attacks, including in urban ‌areas, have increased in Japan, prompting the government to set up a task force this year to reduce casualties. In the 2025 fiscal year, ‌the country reported a record 238 victims, including 13 deaths, according to the environment ministry.

Asiatic black bears are listed as a vulnerable species globally, but their numbers are estimated to have tripled in Japan since 2012, helped by a decline in ​hunting.

An Utsunomiya city official said a group including municipal and prefectural staff, the fire department ‌and members of the hunters' association were continuing to search for the bear. Depending on where the animal is found, they ‌will decide whether to tranquilize, shoot, or trap ⁠it for release, ⁠the official said.

Experts say climate ​change has reduced harvests of bears' natural ⁠food like acorns ‌and beechnuts, while the depopulation of ​rural areas and the proliferation of abandoned farmland have emboldened them to seek food near human settlements.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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2 Comments
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Just saw on the news that they have managed to locate and tranquillize the (or a) black bear in a garden in Utsunomiya.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Fascinating. Must be the only police on the planet that use Sasumata on non-human perpetrators.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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