Bear lurks in residential area in Sendai for hours before being killed

A bear about 1.5 meters long spent hours lurking in bushes in a residential area in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday before being killed.

After repeated emergency calls from residents, the Sendai city government confirmed the bear at around 9 a.m. using a drone. Local authorities attempted to capture it with a box trap but failed.

The city opted against an "emergency shooting," which allows local governments to authorize firearms against bears, and instead immobilized the animal with a tranquilizer gun. It was later killed at around 7:30 p.m., the city said.

The site in Aoba Ward, Sendai, is about 600 meters north of the city government office and near shopping malls. Police set up a restricted zone, deployed officers with protective shields and closed nearby roads around sunset.

"I can't believe it came out in the middle of the city," said Ryoto Uehara, a 22-year-old university student who woke up due to the sound of a patrol car urging caution at around 6 a.m.

Bear sightings in the area had been reported repeatedly since Friday, likely involving the same animal.

Japan has seen a rise in bear sightings and attacks. According to the Environment Ministry, the country recorded around 50,000 bear sightings nationwide in the 11 months to February, already more than double the full-year total for fiscal 2024.

© KYODO