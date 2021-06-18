Bear shot dead after rampaging through Sapporo

Hunters shot and killed a brown bear in Sapporo, Hokkaido, on Friday after it rampaged through the city, injuring four people including a Self-Defense Forces member and lumbering across busy roads.
City officials tweeted that the bear had been "exterminated," with a local television station saying hunters had shot the bear.
Earlier, dramatic news footage showed the bear bounding along a residential street, crossing a busy road and clawing at the gates of a military barracks, causing alarmed troops to scatter.
Sapporo will host the Olympic marathon and race-walking events in August.
Another victim was mauled by the bear after it attacked him from behind, TV footage showed. The person was taken away on a stretcher.
The rampage prompted local school closures and the cancellation of several flights at a small regional airport, NHK reported.
Earlier, government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told people in the Hokkaido region to be on alert.
"A total of four people, including one Self-Defense Forces member, have been attacked and injured by the brown bear. We express our sincere sympathy to them," he said.
"Officials from Sapporo City, Hokkaido police, a local hunting association and other concerned agencies have arrived at the scene. They are coordinating efforts to capture the brown bear, or if deemed necessary, exterminate it."
One of the victims was in their 40s, one in their 70s and another in their 80s, according to NHK, which did not give details of the fourth.
Asian black bears are native to large parts of Japan, including the country's main island, while brown bears roam Hokkaido further north.
The Japan Bear and Forest Society has warned that forest-dwelling bears are being spotted in greater numbers in areas inhabited by humans as they search for food.© 2021 AFP
13 Comments
Login to comment
Bungle
Couldn't they have just dropped some picnic baskets or honey to mollify it? I'm sure if a bunch of Hokkaidian yahoos started taking pot shots at me, I might not be so peceful, either.
Kurukuru
Why?????
Fighto!
Extremely scary news. I am shocked the SDF soldiers did not turn their service weapons on the beast as it rampaged through the base and Sapporo City, potentially killing many.
Regrettable the bear is deceased, but it could have been so much more tragic.
The Japan Bear and Forest Society has warned that forest-dwelling bears are being spotted in greater numbers in areas inhabited by humans as they search for food.
AustPaul
“Sapporo will host the Olympic marathon and race-walking events in August.”
Crikey, having bears on the loose might be a handicap for some then!
@Fighto, doubt the local troops would be already bombed up in these circumstances..
Derek Grebe
Are there no tranquiliser darts in Hokkaido for these eventualities?
bass4funk
They really had no choice. The bear had already viciously attacked a pedestrian from behind while he was walking and when that happens, when they taste human flesh, you need to put the animal down, we had to put down a bear about 20 years ago near my parents farm, in that incident it also attacked a few people, sad, but it’s sometimes necessary.
Mickelicious
The PLA will enjoy this.
WilliB
What happened to tranquilizer guns? Does Sapporo not have a zoo that carries these things?
Lamilly
Humans move out of bear territory and give them back some of their land
Bungle
I had a friend who was once attacked from behind by a bear - but that was when he was still in the club.
tomlives
I'm sure it could've been tranquilized and released it far enough for it not to be a nuisance. But I think it wouldn't be wrong to say that Japanese people show little empathy towards animals, and that could be why they need to humanize their poodles with little coats and hats.
snowymountainhell
Terrible for the victims. Tragic for the bear.
snowymountainhell
The dramatization in this article…
…reads ‘like a Kaiju movie’. The news services abroad will have a field day, especially when the see this AFP story of a Monster originates from “Tokyo”.
Tell_me_bout_it
If only they played RDR2, they would would have known to stand still to avoid getting mauled by bears.
Apply with some sarcasm.