Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
The Ezo brown bear, the species found in Hokkaido, can reach sizes of over 400 kilograms. Photo: Wikipedia/Nzrst1jx
national

Bear sightings soar in Hokkaido town feuding with local hunting association

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost prefecture, is known for many things. Wide open pastures and snowy mountains. A unique cultural and linguistic heritage unlike anywhere else in Japan. And bears.

But though bears are sort of a symbol of Hokkaido, that doesn’t mean that people want them hanging out by their homes and businesses, which brings us to Shimamaki. A small town of less than 1,600 people, between April 1 and 27 residents reported 25 bear sightings within the city limits. During the same period in 2019, there was only one.

So what’s behind the huge spike in bear activity? A possible factor is an ongoing feud between city administrators and the local hunting association. Ordinarily, when potentially wild animals show up in populated parts of Japan, the hunting association gets called into action to either trap or exterminate the creatures, collecting a fee for their services. However, in 2018 Shimamaki’s payments to the hunters’ association just for the period between July and October came to over 11.5 million yen.

City administrators and some residents balked at the price, which included a 30,000 yen payment per hunter per dispatch. In response, Shimamaki enacted a new ordinance capping payments to the hunting association at 2.4 million yen annually.

At that payment ceiling, the hunting association says it’s not worth the effort, and risk, handling the city’s bears problems anymore, and so it no longer offers such services. Instead, it’s up to city employees and police officers to scare bears off with firecrackers and fireworks, but it seems these less forceful methods are proving less effective at convincing bears to stay away.

So far, there haven’t been any reports of bears attacking the people of Shimamaki, but should the number of sightings continue to grow as spring turns to summer, the city may feel the need to patch things up with the hunters’ association.

Sources: NHK News Web via Hachima KikoYahoo! Japan News/Hokkaido News UHB

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japanese town refuses to pay bear patrol hunting club as animals spotted on streets, at harbor【Vid】

-- Japanese graves and Shinto shrines under attack by bears for their sweet, sweet honey

-- Beyond miso soup – You can get miso bear in a can in Japan, and we’ve tried it【Taste test】

© SoraNews24

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

However, in 2018 Shimamaki’s payments to the hunters’ association just for the period between July and October came to over 11.5 million yen.

What a racket. Is that bear hunting or bounty hunting?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: April 2020

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

Covid-19: Who Is Vulnerable And How To Protect Them

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Tale Of Genji: A Very Modern 1,000 Years Old Novel

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #80: Cats Spooked by Thunder But Completely Ignore Earthquake Alarms

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Castles

Echizen Ono Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog