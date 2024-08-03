Bear takes bag of rice from front door of home in Iwate Prefecture

A bag of rice left inside the front door of a house in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, was apparently stolen by a bear, police said Saturday.

Police said claw marks on the front door indicate that a bear gained entry by opening the door while the resident was asleep between 9 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, broadcaster NTV reported. The resident noticed the damage to the door when he woke up in the morning and called the police.

The bag was taken out into the garden and the rice removed.

Police have urged citizens in the area to be vigilant against bears.

