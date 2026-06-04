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This image made from the security camera footage provided by the Fukushima Steel Works, shows a bear, center, running after attacking a man, right, on its premises in Fukushima on Tuesday. Image: Image: FUKUSHIMA STEEL WORKS via AP
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Bear that attacked 4 escapes Fukushima factory by unlatching window

2 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

A bear that had remained inside an electronics company's factory in Fukushima after attacking four people escaped from the premises, possibly by unlatching a window on its own, city officials said Thursday.

The bear is believed to have fled Wednesday night as authorities were preparing emergency hunting measures that would allow the municipality to authorize the use of firearms. The city is urging residents to remain vigilant.

According to city officials, a police officer on watch saw the bear climb over a gate at around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

A torn window screen and other signs at the Oki Sympho-Tech Co factory suggested the bear may have escaped through the window by releasing its latch and pushing it open.

At a press conference, Fukushima Mayor Yuki Baba said, "We also witnessed the bear placing its front paws on a faucet and drinking water. We believe it to be extremely intelligent."

The city had installed four box traps at the factory and authorized the use of a tranquilizer gun because flammable materials were present on the site. The bear was shot with a dart, but it was later determined that the tranquilizing agent had not been delivered.

"It's not that we neglected our response efforts, but we are left with regret," Baba said regarding the escape.

A drone search began on Thursday afternoon, while nearby elementary and junior high schools had switched to online classes. Students are scheduled to return to in-person attendance on Friday.

The bear entered the premises of parts manufacturer Fukushima Steel Works Co in the Sasakino area of the city at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, attacking two employees. It then attacked one person at a nearby residence and another at Oki Sympho-Tech, injuring a total of four men and women ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s.

The injuries included facial bone fractures, but none were life-threatening.

© KYODO

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2 Comments
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According to last nights news, it also managed to turn a tap on and have a drink while inside. Smarter than some people.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

At least with this clear security cam footage, it should be easy to find him/her/them.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

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