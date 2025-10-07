 Japan Today
Bear enters supermarket
Photo shows a bear entering a supermarket in Numata, Gunma Prefecture, on Tuesday. Image: Gunma Prefectural Police Department/Kyodo
national

Bear wanders into supermarket Gunma, injures 2 customers

2 Comments
MAEBASHI, Gunma

A bear wandered into a supermarket in Gunma Prefecture on Tuesday evening and pounced on two customers, leaving them with minor injuries, police said.

One of the shoppers who was attacked inside the store in Numata was taken to hospital, while the bear, whose species was not immediately identified, fled the building.

According to the police, security camera footage showed that the bear appeared to be an adult about 1.4 meters long. Officers used patrol cars to warn nearby residents, urging them to stay indoors and exercise caution.

In an emergency call placed at around 7:30 p.m., an eyewitness reported seeing a bear attack a customer inside the store. The local fire department also received a call from a store employee reporting that a bear had scratched a man.

The two injured customers were both males, aged 69 and 76, respectively, the police said.

A store manager said the bear also made contact with him during the incident.

"It looked to me as if the bear was confused. It was in the store for 10 to 15 minutes. It didn't look like it was foraging," he said.

The area, about 2 kilometers from JR Numata Station near the Tone River, is dotted with houses and shops. A bear had been sighted earlier in the day about 1.5 km from the area, according to the police.

They will probably shoot the poor thing, expect it only wants something to eat.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Yet bow hunting is still illegal. The over population of deer and bears in Gunma needs a fast solution, unfortunately some people will die before any action is taken

2 ( +2 / -0 )

