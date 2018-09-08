Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bears blamed for disappearance of more than 70 sheep from Hokkaido farm since June

HOKKAIDO

Over 70 sheep have disappeared from a farm in Ikedacho, Hokkaido, since June, with brown bears being blamed.

At Boya Farm, 70 out of 480 ewes that were grazing in the pasture went missing, as well as 10 rams, Fuji TV reported. The footprints of one or more brown bears and the dead carcasses of sheep with their throats cut out were later found. A sheep with a bleeding nose covered in mud was found alive.

Farm manager Hiroshi Anzai said the sheep’s neck bones were crushed and that all the dead animals were probably killed by bears and not foxes.

Ikedacho has requested hunters to cull bears in the area.

I would prefer visual confirmation instead assumption before they go on a killing spree.

