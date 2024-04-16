 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Bears designated as animal subject to subsidized culling in Japan

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Tuesday added bears to the list of animals that can be culled with the help of government subsidies, after a record number of attacks was reported in the country.

The Environment Ministry's panel of experts urged local governments in February to create clear zoning of land to divide the animals' habitat from areas where people reside to help maintain the size of the bear population at a healthy level.

Environment Minister Shintaro Ito said the government is preparing to start the subsidies from the fall, the season when bears are most likely to be seen.

Brown bears live in Hokkaido, northern Japan, while Asian black bears live in 33 of the country's 47 prefectures with their population and habitat expanding in many areas. But black bears native to the Shikoku region, western Japan, are exempt from the subsidy program because their population is not expanding.

During fiscal 2023 through March, there were a total of 198 bear attacks on humans across 19 prefectures, resulting in 219 casualties including six deaths, record highs since fiscal 2006 when comparable data became available.

Yuko Murotani, chief of the Japan Bear and Forest Society, said the government should focus on measures to separate the habitat of bears from that of humans, instead of culling the animals.

The environment group based in Hyogo Prefecture collected 14,749 signatures from people opposed to the policy and submitted them to the ministry in February.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

bears and humans need to become more acquainted so that they can live in harmony, perhaps an exchange program where a group of bears come to tokyo and vice versa.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yuko Murotani, chief of the Japan Bear and Forest Society, said the government should focus on measures to separate the habitat of bears from that of humans, instead of culling the animals.

The environment group based in Hyogo Prefecture collected 14,749 signatures from people opposed to the policy and submitted them to the ministry in February.

Once again and as per usual the Japanese government ignores the wishes of the people by upping the slaughter…

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Besides the bears and the inoshishi, crows seriously need to be culled as well. They're taking over cities.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Besides the bears and the inoshishi, crows seriously need to be culled as well. They're taking over cities.

Do

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Besides the bears and the inoshishi, crows seriously need to be culled as well. They're taking over cities.

Don't worry, the is a loser who loves to kill crows..

He will appear soon in the comments..

LOL

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 15 – 21, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Kanazawa Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Suwa Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves for Home Decor

Savvy Tokyo

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

10 New Japanese Skincare Products for Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog