Bears designated as animal subject to subsidized culling in Japan

The Japanese government on Tuesday added bears to the list of animals that can be culled with the help of government subsidies, after a record number of attacks was reported in the country.

The Environment Ministry's panel of experts urged local governments in February to create clear zoning of land to divide the animals' habitat from areas where people reside to help maintain the size of the bear population at a healthy level.

Environment Minister Shintaro Ito said the government is preparing to start the subsidies from the fall, the season when bears are most likely to be seen.

Brown bears live in Hokkaido, northern Japan, while Asian black bears live in 33 of the country's 47 prefectures with their population and habitat expanding in many areas. But black bears native to the Shikoku region, western Japan, are exempt from the subsidy program because their population is not expanding.

During fiscal 2023 through March, there were a total of 198 bear attacks on humans across 19 prefectures, resulting in 219 casualties including six deaths, record highs since fiscal 2006 when comparable data became available.

Yuko Murotani, chief of the Japan Bear and Forest Society, said the government should focus on measures to separate the habitat of bears from that of humans, instead of culling the animals.

The environment group based in Hyogo Prefecture collected 14,749 signatures from people opposed to the policy and submitted them to the ministry in February.

© KYODO