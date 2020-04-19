Bed vacancy rate for virus patients in urban areas below 20%: survey

A health care worker gets ready to tend to coronavirus patients at Nihonkai General Hospital in Sakata, Yamagata Prefecture, on Friday.

Urban areas such as Tokyo and Osaka are among Japan's 47 prefectures where the hospital bed vacancy rate for patients suffering from the coronavirus is less than 20 percent, according to a Kyodo News survey.

The finding comes amid growing concerns over further strain on the healthcare system due to the increase in infections in the capital and elsewhere. All prefectures are now covered by the state of emergency declared by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday to curb the spread of the virus heading into the Golden Week holidays through May 6.

The survey, which was based on interviews with local governments on Friday, found that in addition to Tokyo and Osaka, hospital bed vacancy in six other prefectures is lower than 20 percent. The six are Shiga, Okinawa, Hyogo, Ishikawa, Kagawa and Fukuoka prefectures.

They were asked about the number of hospital beds and inpatients, and calculated the occupancy rate of the beds.

Based on the calculation, all hospital beds in Tokyo, Osaka and Hyogo would have already been filled as the figures for inpatients also include those at home who have not yet been hospitalized.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Japan has now surpassed 10,000, with Tokyo confirming on Saturday 181 new infection cases. Tokyo has been reporting more than 100 infections on most days since April 4, while the rest of the prefectures, except for Iwate, have confirmed cases of infection.

Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka were part of the initial state of emergency, along with Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba, declared by the government earlier this month in the wake of an alarming growth in cases in urban areas.

For Saitama, the rate of hospital bed vacancy is below 30 percent, along with Kochi and Kyoto prefectures. But Saitama has about 200 people under quarantine at home, and this was not taken into account.

In multiple answers to the question whether they have designated or are considering securing hospital beds, at least 34 local governments said they have transferred patients with mild symptoms to hotels or facilities that can accept them, with 13 saying they have given financial support to medical institutions that have accepted such patients.

Twenty-one local governments said they were able to secure facilities for about 7,600 such patients.

© KYODO