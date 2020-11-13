Best Masknist Award 2020 held to honor pioneers in Japanese mask fashion

By SoraNews24

Japan by and large really likes face masks, but some may still wonder just how deep this affinity for veiling is.

This month, the first-ever Best Masknist Award was held at the Capital Hotel Tokyu in Chiyoda, Tokyo. This award honors the people in four categories who best exemplify the spirit of using a mask as a fashion accessory rather than just a plain old way to avoid killing people.

If this sounds familiar then you’re probably remembering the Best Jeanist Award that was also given out earlier this year for the 36th year. The concept was taken so quickly by the Best Masknist Award that they apparently forgot to remove an “n” from the name.

Still, it’s a well-intentioned event to help put a positive spin on wearing a mask. Despite the protective qualities, the fact that you can’t see other people’s smiles every day can have negative psychological effects. So perhaps by injecting some style this general malaise can be curbed.

▼ They do look happy…probably… It’s hard to tell for sure.

The Best Masknist Award 2020 was given to people in the fields of influencer/model, athlete, entertainer, and actor. In addition to bragging rights, each winner also gets a Gold Mask Trophy which is literally a trophy in the shape of a golden mask.

In the first category the Best Masknist Award went to model Yuki Kimura, affectionately known as Yukipoyo, for her commitment to wearing stylish masks. The award ceremony was no different with Yukipoyo sporting a matching ensemble punctuated with a leopard-print wide cut mask.

Accepting her trophy, Yukipoyo said to the audience, “I was honored because I had never expected to win the Best Masknist Award.”

Then again, who does expect to win a Best Masknist Award?

In the athlete category, soccer great Karina Maruyama can now put a Gold Mask Trophy next to her Olympic silver medal and FIFA World Cup 2011 champion medal. Knowing the importance of coordination on and off the pitch, she came on stage in a matching light blue mask and jacket.

Maruyama thanked the event’s sponsor SERAO for producing a mask with good breathability, which is indispensable for people with active lifestyles.

The Best Masknist Award 2020 for entertainers went to the Osaka-based comedy duo Milk Boy. Takashi Komaba and Takashi Utsumi became the toast of the comedy scene in Japan after winning last year’s M1-Grand Prix manzai competition, and have worn success well, especially when masks are involved.

Milk Boy stayed true to their ostentatiously Osakan roots with Komaba in a zebra print mask and Utsumi in a hemp leaf pattern.

Finally, the Best Masknist actress award went to Mayuko Kawakita, star of numerous Japanese TV shows and feature films. She came out full-tilt with a smoky blue mask that even matched with the color of the stones in her earrings and necklace.

Kawakita gracefully accepted her Gold Mask Trophy and told the audience, “because masks are indispensable in my life I’m honored to receive the Best Masknist Award.” And after a Q&A with all the winners, the first Besk Masknist Awards ceremony came to a close.

Source, images: PR Times

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- K-Pop star and Japanese actress elected best people to wear jeans in 2020

-- After 10 years of secrecy, anime song duo ClariS finally remove their masks and show their faces

-- Hideo Kojima to be inducted into Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2020/11/12/best-masknist-award-2020-held-to-honor-pioneers-in-japanese-mask-fashion/

© SoraNews24