Big plastic user Japan fights waste ahead of G20 summit

Japan has a plastic problem.
In a country where cleanliness and neat packaging have long been considered good service, almost everything, from single bananas to individual pieces of vegetables, pastries, pens and cosmetics is sold plastic-wrapped.
But as world leaders descend on Osaka for the two-day G20 summit that starts Friday, Japan will attempt to become a leader in environmental policy at the same time it plays catch-up with countries that already have well-defined goals in place.
In the months leading up to the G20 summit, Japanese officials have delivered full-throated endorsements of future bans on single-use plastics, beach cleanup efforts and more research into alternatives such as bioplastics. The problem is, the enforcement and timing of the directives have yet to match measures already in place in the EU — including sweeping legislation passed earlier this year that will ban single-use plastic in all member states by 2021.
Just last summer, Japan was criticized for failing to sign the G7 Plastics Charter, the only country to do so besides the United States.
At a mid-June meeting of G20 environmental ministers in Karuizawa, Japan brokered an agreement to begin sharing best practices and establishing standards for tracking marine plastic waste, but stopped short of setting numerical goals or a timeline for progress.
Japan is the world's No. 2 consumer of single-use plastic packaging per person — the United States is No. 1 — according to a 2018 U.N. Environment Program report. G20 nations produce half the world's plastic waste, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who will chair the summit, has made fixing the problem a top initiative, both at the summit and in Japan.
But Japanese promotional efforts, such as crafting next year's Tokyo Olympic medals and champion podiums from recovered metals and plastics, have failed to impress experts who say that Japan cannot recycle its way out of a global plastic waste crisis, and that the country instead needs to focus on reducing plastic at the earlier end of the supply chain.
"What we are asking for is the reduction of plastic produced in the first place," said Mageswari Sangararalingam, a Malaysian-based waste management expert.
There are signs that Japan is beginning to recognize its own difficulties.
Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko announced at the G20 environment ministers' meeting plans for a law that will require retailers to charge fees for plastic shopping bags as early as next April.
Seven & i Holdings Co, the Japanese operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores, announced a plan last month to replace all plastic shopping bags with paper by 2030 and all plastic packaging with paper, biodegradable or other reusable materials at its nearly 21,000 stores nationwide. Those goals are more ambitious than the government's 2030 target for a 25% reduction in single-use plastic.
Selected 7-Eleven stores near Tokyo, including one at Yokohama, have started offering paper bags instead of plastic. Saemi Nakamura, a customer, said the change is welcome. "The world is talking about the use of plastic not being good. I think paper bags are better," Nakamura said.
Another convenience store chain, Ministop, began charging 3 yen per plastic shopping bag in an experiment at two stores in Chiba, near Tokyo, which is to be expanded to about 40 outlets by early 2020.
But plastic shopping bags and packaging are only a small part of the overall plastic waste problem, experts say. As much as 12.7 million tons of plastic waste end up in the ocean each year, of which up to 60,000 tons comes from Japan, according a study cited by the country's Environment Ministry.
Japan is also the world's No. 2 exporter of plastic waste. It used to export about 1.5 million tons per year, mainly to China. After China stopped accepting plastic imports in 2017, several Southeast Asian nations became new targets, but some countries, including Malaysia and the Philippines, are now turning the shipments back. They accused rich countries of pushing their garbage onto poorer nations.
Officials in Japan have scrambled to find a new home for the country's used plastic by establishing a 1.9 billion yen ($18 million) emergency fund over the past two years and asking local authorities and waste handlers to shoulder additional loads for recycling and incineration. Japan's plastic waste exports last year totaled 1 million tons, according to trade statistics, but experts say the decline could be linked to an increase in illegal exports or stockpiles at garbage dumps.
"We are trying to develop more domestic plastic recycling facilities and capabilities, but it takes some time," said Hiroshi Ono, an Environment Ministry official.
At a factory on Tokyo Bay, one of more than a dozen operated by plastic recycling company Kyoei Industry Co, about 35 tons of PET bottles are processed daily. They come in hundreds of bales, each wrapped in plastic, and are then unraveled, sorted, pulverized, heated and minced. Next they're turned into fine pellets and reborn as egg cartons, school uniforms, soccer jerseys and other sports equipment, as well as PET bottles, returning to store shelves, said company president Eiichi Furusawa.
"Even if we wanted to (export plastic waste), no country welcomes imports now," Furusawa said. "We think we need to circulate plastic domestically."© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
28 Comments
Login to comment
SaikoPhysco
I cannot fathom how the USA could use more single-use plastic than Japan. I've lived in both countries and it never seemed like I threw out nearly as much plastic as I do in Japan. The thing is.... the USA has far more land available to dispose of its garbage.
Yubaru
I find this truly hard to believe. The US has a population that is three times larger than Japan, and it seems to me that the authors are just trying to keep Japan from being the number one abuser!
I also do not get why Japan does not invest in the high-temperature waste disposal incinerators that are capable of burning PET bottles without any harm to the environment.
Disillusioned
Thus is very ironic. Paper bags were replaced by plastic bags in the 70's due to plastic being cheaper and it was believed to be more environmentally friendly because no tress were cut down to make them. Now, after half a century of plastic waste build up they are returning to paper bags.
Speed
I just went and bought a small onigiri and they stuck it in a plastic bag with wet handwipes, wrapped in plastic of course, before I could refuse.
In the US, they ask you if you want a bag for three or less items. That'd help a lot if they'd do that here in Japan.
Back in the 70s I used to debate whether it was better to get a paper or plastic bag at the supermarket. I definitely now think paper is better to use since it's biodegradable.
Also Japan has a way too many sugi/cedar trees that cause millions terrible hay fever every year. You'd be able to kill two birds with one stone by going paper again.
jcapan
This!
It's great that Japan is finally having a conversation about the problem. It was way overdue. There should be an immediate ban on exporting your waste to other countries. This would spur action. Great to see some countries saying no thanks.
SaikoPhysco, I have the same feeling--astonishment. I've read an explanation for this before but I can't remember what it was. Anyone else know?
CruisinJapan
I've been saying this for years, but why not add water fountains in more public places (and government buildings).
It seems silly to me that when you make your occasional trip to city hall, or a public park, you have to buy a PET bottle of water for 100-120 yen, when all you need is a sip or 2 of water on a hot day.
By the way, what's the first thing sold out on 40 degree summer days?
I think Japan loves its PET bottles because it's easy to make money off thirsty people!
Do the hustle
this was never a problem for Japan when they were able to just ship their plastic waste off to China to forget about and make it somebody else’s problem. Now, they have to deal with it themselves and realizing just how much of a crisis state they are in with production and overuse of single use plastics. The mountains of unrecycled and unrecyclable plastic waste are already building in Japan and this sudden awareness of the crisis only a year or so after China stopped accepting Japanese plastic waste is already too little too late.
GW
The above is what really pisses me off, when I learned that THE ABOVE was how Japan was recycling it really made me mad, I know other countries were\are also exporting garbage to other countries BUT this was a betrayal to the people of Japan who falsely thought they were doing right but we are all still doing wrong!!
Japan, start banning plastic bags, pet bottles to boot for a quick START! We will be able to make the adjustment.
Good on China & SE Asia for refusing our gomi!
marcelito
I just went and bought a small onigiri and they stuck it in a plastic bag with wet handwipes, wrapped in plastic of course, before I could refuse.
Yeah, that happens to me sometimes too, but I always ask the staff to please take the plastic back becasue there is too much everywhere already. Saying " chikyuu ni yasashiku " usually gets a nod from the staff and hopefully me saying it loud enough makes the next person in line behind me to think about refusing it as well.
Tokyo-m
I can't believe the amount of people I've met in life who think that using paper reduces the amount of trees in the world! "Save trees, don't use paper". It shows a real misunderstanding of how the world works. Paper manufacturers aren't ripping up endangered forests, they plant and harvest trees in plantations. Trees are a renewable and non-polluting resource, the oil used to make plastic isn't.
Do the hustle
@GW
its refreshing to see a japanese person acknowledging the error in their ways. However, unfortunately, you are part of a very small minority. Most Japanese are still openly blaming and hating other Asian countries for the plastics waste in the oceans and on beaches. They completely ignore the fact that most of this plastic waste originated in japan. Perhaps these Asian countries were recycling Japanese waste as per the agreement, but it also made the unable to manage their own plastic waste, which ended up in the oceans.
Most people will only point fingers at end users, but it is the manufacturers who have caused this wanton glut of plastics slowly consuming the earth.
Legrande
"Japan and the US the only countries not to sign the G7 Plastic Charter."
In this case the nails that stick out should definitely be pounded down.
browny1
Yubaru -
"....I also do not get why Japan does not invest in the high-temperature waste disposal incinerators that are capable of burning PET bottles without any harm to the environment..."
As I understand high temp incinerators are already in extensive use.
Many people would be surprised to know that over 60+% of all plastics are burnt in facilities under the mis-nomer of "Thermal Recycling". The heat created generates power, heats water etc, so hey - it's recycling!
The big problem with such hi-temp incinerators is the extremely high tech & maintenance required to keep all safe and well. Such a system is as only good as the constant checking and monitoring allows. Some questions have been asked about such plants.
kurisupisu
How farcical this article is!
Japan is hardly fighting plastic waste when every single shop in Japan is more than willing to triple wrap any single purchase.
Anyone living in Japan knows just how cavalier Japan’s laws are on the environment.
It is only now, when China is refusing to become a dumping ground for Japan’s waste that we hear anything about ‘Japan fighting plastic waste’
David
@SaikoPhysco
A lot of Americans are surprised to learn that Japan is behind the US in per capita plastic consumption. You may indeed have used more plastic in Japan, however think about the large numbers of Japanese, poorer than you, that bring down their per capita consumption below the US.
Yubaru
Funny (not really) in a sad way, the pollen problem from the cedar trees here is also a man made one as well. Back o few hundred years ago, trees were literally running out here in Japan, and the local governments and shogun decided to plant cedar trees, literally by the thousands, because cedar grows relatively fast and is used nearly universally here, in construction and other areas as well.
Now people are suffering because of the pollen, and yet these trees could be used as a replenishment supply for paper products!
Yubaru
Dont know if you are aware of the irony of your comment. Japan has been discussing many issues, some for literally longer than I have been alive, let's just say well over half-a-century!
Starting a conversation here, and something actually being accomplished are two very different stories. Dont ever be surprised when nothing comes from it, it's the "world's" problem, excluding Japan, and that is how far too many here see it!
People like their conveniences, and are unwilling to give them up for the greater good and until the collective puts pressure on each other to change, it's all just talk!
It's been at least half a decade or more since supermarkets here started charging for plastic bags, and finally convenience stores are starting to discuss doing the same thing! And implementing it will probably take another 3 to 5 years!
Change only comes when one generation or two literally "dies" and passes the torch to the next senior citizens!
kohakuebisu
The "cedar" problem in Japan is much more recent. It's actually post war. The trees were planted for reconstruction and then Japan decided to reduce lumber tariffs in the 1960s as a bargaining chip for exported manufactured goods. At that time, Japanese forestry was already suffering from collapse in demand for charcoal (from hardwood trees, previously Japan's main fuel), and has never recovered. Japan has extensive tree plantations, but is mountainous, which seriously jacks up costs. Most flat land in Japan is built on or agriculture. The trees are all on mountainsides.
During "shogun" times, Japan's forests were managed pretty much sustainably under the satoyama system. Japan's population was only 40 million as late as 1900, so the country was a completely different place.
Plastic is excessive in Japan, but it should be noted that the country is already the world's biggest importer of wood pulp. Japan should be cutting back on paper use too. Every newspaper in Japan is delivered with god knows how many flyers and junk mail type inserts.
CrazyJoe
The introduction of plastic wrap to a culture obsessed with neatly wrapping gifts has led to some very wasteful practices. Every piece of produce in a grocery store, every plastic straw or stirrer in a coffee shop all wrapped in even more plastic.
They should switch back to using rice paper to wrap most items. It can be locally, sustainably sourced providing both environmental and economic benefits.
Stewart Gale
A ¥200 packet of biscuits contains a ridiculous amount of plastic here.
The outer packaging, a plastic tray inside and each of the 8/10 biscuits individually wrapped in plastic.
And if you buy them at a conbini, the cashier is eager to put them in a little plastic bag for you, even if it’s your only purchase.
Such blatant, unnecessary waste.
smithinjapan
Quick! Hide it before the G20!
Reckless
This is an urgent environmental issue as well as being a business and technology opportunity. Hopefully Japan can lead the way. One way I felt waste was reduced in the US recently was the practice in some stores of charging for plastic bags which may cause you to use a reusable bag or no bag. Also, plastic can be recycled and innovatively used as a raw material for other products. The recycling industry is the future.
BertieWooster
Plastic shopping bags should be charged at the amount it costs to dispose of them. That would probably make them 300 yen instead of three. People would then look after them and reuse them.
BertieWooster
Why does Japan have to emulate EVERYTHING the U.S.A. does?
Stewart Gale
@Reckless
”Hopefully Japan can lead the way”
They must be one of the worst offending countries in plastic waste in the developed world.
How are they leading the way?
midwicket
The charging for a plastic bag is an interesting one. I know that if I'm not prepared (with my own bag) that I wouldn't have a problem buying a plastic bag for 5 yen or 10 yen or what have you. Whereas some people steadfastly refuse to even pay 1 yen for a plastic bag. They believe it should be part of the purchase. For people like me maybe 5 or 10 yen is too little. Maybe they might think about increasing it to some stupid amount to really get the message across, then again the consumers will go elsewhere if they are charging 1000 yen for a plastic bag. I think some people above have said it already that plastic bags at convenience stores are only a part of the problem. I'm sitting here writing this with a 2 litre PET bottle on my desk. Am I going to reuse it? Probably not.
zichi
One of the biggest environmental disasters
Scrote
If Abe really wants to tackle this problem he can start by banning exports of plastic waste from Japan. This will force the country to deal with its own mess, instead of dumping it on third world countries.
Isa
I've finally trained all the employees at my local 7/11 that I want my purchases in the empty tote bag I've placed on the counter, and that if I need chopsticks or a spoon, I'll ask for it. Occasionally a newbie will start to pull out a plastic bag before a veteran employee shakes their head at them.
wipeout
It's the official and internationally used term (for a process used in multiple countries and that wasn't originally developed in Japan anyway), so in that respect, it is recycling, whether it meets your image or not.
As a means of generating electricity or municipal heating, it's not particularly efficient in terms of how much "fuel" is consumed, and it's a one time only process rather than sending the raw material around and around in multiple cycles of use. However, it's a preferable method to landfill, accidental loss, illegal dumping, or exporting the problem to other countries.