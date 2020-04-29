Bill Gates among 117 foreigners to be decorated by Japan

Microsoft Corp cofounder Bill Gates will be among 117 foreigners recognized by the Japanese government in this year's spring decorations for their notable contributions to relations with Japan, the government said Wednesday.

Gates, 64, stepped down from his role as chairman of the U.S. tech giant in 2014 and has been focusing on philanthropic activities such as public health and climate change. He will be bestowed with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, the highest honor to be given in this spring's commendations.

The 117 foreign recipients come from 57 countries and regions and include 23 women.

Of the 4,181 Japanese to be decorated, 412 are women, the highest number since the honors system was reformed in 2003. A total of 1,944 are from the private sector.

Sadayuki Sakakibara, 77, former head of Japan's most powerful business lobby, the Japan Business Federation, better known as Keidanren, and Hitoshi Ogita, 78, former chairman and CEO of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, are among the six Japanese to be given the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

The top decoration will also be bestowed to Kiyoko Okabe, 71, and Kaoru Onimaru, 71, former chief justices of the Supreme Court, as well as former Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Makoto Taketoshi, 70, and Momoki Tokiwa, 78, former president of Shikoku Electric Power Co.

Ryoichi Oriki, 70, former chief of the Self-Defense Forces' Joint Staff, will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure.

Author Teru Miyamoto, 73, and Tadashi Kato, 81, the Executive Director of the Ainu Association of Hokkaido, will be given the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.

Tetsuro Higashi, 70, former president and CEO of Tokyo Electron Ltd, and Akira Banzai, 74, former president of the Central Union of Agricultural Co-operatives, will both be bestowed the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star.

In academic research, Kyoto University honorary professor Masaki Kashiwara, 73, will be given the Order of the Sacred Treasure, Gold and Silver Star for his work in establishing the theory of D-module in mathematics.

The award ceremony, which was to be held in May at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, has been postponed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

