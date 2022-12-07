Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Bird flu cases rising sharply in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Bird flu cases in Japan are rising at a faster pace than two years ago when a record-high number of chickens was culled due to the disease, prompting the government to urge farmers and local governments to take thorough preventive steps.

As of Wednesday, a total of 28 cases of avian flu were confirmed across 16 prefectures in Japan, leading to the killing of over 4 million chickens, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Two seasons ago, between November 2020 and March 2021, 52 flu cases were confirmed in 18 prefectures, resulting in the culling of roughly 9.9 million chickens, a record number for one season.

"I would like (local authorities and livestock farmers) to take preventive measures under the assumption that anywhere around chicken houses is contaminated," agriculture minister Tetsuro Nomura said at a ministry meeting.

This season's first case of bird flu was confirmed in October, with the highly deadly H5N1 strain detected from samples of the infected chickens.

As bird flu spreads globally, it is believed that it has been brought into Japan by migratory birds.

"At (chicken) farms where flu cases were detected, there were many cases in which basic sanitation measures were not taken," Nomura said, requesting that municipalities and livestock farmers disinfect the premises and prevent the entry of wild animals.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo