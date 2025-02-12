'Birupaku' turns vacant spaces into unique lodgings in central Japan

An initiative known as Birupaku is transforming vacant commercial spaces into guest accommodations in the central Japan city of Shizuoka, offering visitors an alternative to conventional lodgings and helping revitalize the local economy.

"Birupaku," a term combining the Japanese words "building" and "accommodation," refers to guest lodgings created within existing commercial spaces. Unlike traditional hotels, Birupaku facilities do not provide meals and encourage guests to dine at nearby restaurants and engage with the local community.

The idea was conceived by Takahito Kojima, 53, president of CSA Real Estate Corp, as the number of the company's unleased properties around JR Shizuoka Station increased, raising concerns about urban decline.

Working with a local shopping district association, the company launched the initiative in 2020 and has since readied 12 rooms in seven locations within a 15-minute walk from the station, with each room capable of accommodating three to seven people.

The accommodations feature spacious interiors similar to hotel suites, with modern, stylish designs. Some rooms have cushions made from Enshu textiles traditionally woven in western Shizuoka Prefecture, while others display plastic model parts from Tamiya Inc., a major model kit manufacturer based in the city.

The contrast between the unassuming building exteriors and the thoughtfully designed interiors often surprises guests, according to the operator.

For Chiharu Numata, a 57-year-old knife shop proprietor, who has leased out the third floor and rooftop of a building he owns for Birupaku, the impact of the project extends beyond filling vacant spaces.

"If a building remains unused, it deteriorates. I'm grateful that the space is put to good use," Numata said. The arrangement has also brought unexpected benefits, as some guests visit his shop during their stay and purchase products.

Despite the prefecture being home to well-known tourist destinations such as Mt. Fuji and the Izu Peninsula, the city of Shizuoka is often overlooked by tourists.

Mami Nashimoto of CSA Travel Corp, which operates the project, expressed hopes for change.

"Many people simply pass through Shizuoka City on the Tokaido Shinkansen," said the 37-year-old. "We want to make it a place visitors choose to stay."

© KYODO