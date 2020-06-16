Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Black smoke rises from the Japanese cruise ship Asuka II docked in Yokohama Port on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
Black smoke billowing from cruise ship docked in Yokohama

TOKYO

Black smoke was billowing Tuesday from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama Port as dozens of firefighters and coast guard members battled to control it. The cause of the smoke was not immediately known, and the coast guard reported no injuries.

The local coast guard branch said the smoke was coming from the top desk of the Asuka II, one of Japan's largest cruise ships.

The cruise ship has been docked in Yokohama since early April and no passengers were on board, Japanese media reported. Japanese authorities were checking other details including the number of crew members on essential ship duty and their conditions.

Yokohama Port is where the Diamond Princess cruise ship earlier this year had a coronavirus outbreak that infected more than 700 people. The ship has since left.

Feel sorry for the insurance fraud investigator who has to enter contaminated ghost ships.

