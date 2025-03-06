 Japan Today
national

Blast at auto parts plant in Aichi Prefecture kills 1, injures 2

TOKYO

An explosion at Chuo Spring's plant in Aichi Prefecture in central Japan killed one person and injured two, a fire department official said on Thursday.

The official said the blast involved a dust collector inside the Fujioka plant, which supplies auto parts to Toyota Motor Corp. A similar accident occurred at the same factory in 2023, which forced the automaker to partially suspend production at some domestic plants.

A Chuo Spring spokesperson said the company was aware of the accident but still confirming details, including whether the blast took place at the same building involved in the 2023 incident.

A Toyota spokesperson acknowledged news reports of the blast and said the company was trying to verify details of what happened.

