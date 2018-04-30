Blast at steel works leaves 1 dead in Saga

An explosion occurred late Sunday at a steel works in southwestern Japan, leaving a 28-year-old male worker dead, police said Monday.

The explosion took place around 11 p.m. Sunday in a basement area of the plant of Kyushu Steel Corp in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, the police said, adding a 45-year-old worker who tried to rescue the victim also suffered burns.

There were over 10 workers at the plant when the accident occurred, but none of the others were hurt.

The 28-year-old worker was caught in the blast when he went to investigate the cause of smoke coming from the basement area, the police said.

A hose providing oxygen to an electric furnace on the ground level is installed in a machine room in the basement and the police believe that leaked oxygen triggered a fire and the blast.

The steelmaker, headquartered in Fukuoka Prefecture, has 167 employees, according to its website.

