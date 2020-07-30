Blast in Fukushima Prefecture city injures at least 16 people

At least 16 people were injured and being taken to hospitals after a sudden explosion blew off walls, windows and debris in a neighborhood of Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, on Thursday morning.

Koriyama fire department official Hiroki Ogawa said an emergency call reporting a blast came in just after 9 a.m. There was no sign of fire at the site, which appeared to be a shabu-shabu restaurant, he said.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown. NHK television quoted a witness who was instructed by firefighters to stay away because there was a gas leak, but it wasn't clear if that was the cause.

So far, 16 people were being taken to hospitals. Two of them were unable to walk, Ogawa said.

The area has been closed off and neighbors have been evacuated.

NHK footage showed a building left with skeletons, with pieces of walls and window glass scattered around the area.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.