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Hay fever hits Japan's wild monkey parks

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FUKUOKA

Wild Japanese macaques at observation facilities across Japan appear to be dealing with hay fever-like symptoms again this year, with some rubbing their eyes and noses or sneezing -- not unlike the humans watching them.

Staff hope visitors will feel a sense of empathy and kinship, finding common ground in the serious monkey business of spring allergies.

At the Takasakiyama Natural Zoological Garden in Oita, in southwestern Japan, nearly 10 percent of about 760 monkeys on the mountain were observed sneezing and experiencing runny noses, with some exhibiting these symptoms as early as late February. Staff have occasionally observed what appears to be pollen drifting in the wind, given the presence of Japanese cedar and cypress on the mountain.

In western Japan, Arashiyama Monkey Park in Kyoto and Awaji Island Monkey Center in Sumoto, Hyogo Prefecture, also confirmed similar pollen allergy symptoms among macaques there, including severe cases, the facilities said.

Toshikazu Nobuhara, director of Awaji Island Monkey Center, said some monkeys suffered so badly that they could not open their swollen eyes, adding, "Unlike humans, they have no medicine, so all they can do is wait for hay fever season to end."

© KYODO

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