Boat captain dies after collision near Port of Kobe

KOBE

The captain of a Japanese vessel died after it collided with a cargo ship Saturday evening near the Port of Kobe in western Japan, the coast guard said Sunday

The 73-year-old captain was found in the capsized 19-ton barge-pusher boat, while two other crew members were rescued and taken to hospital.

The accident occurred after a 43,291-ton Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship departed the port, with none of the 21 Filipino crew on board injured, the Japan Coast Guard said.

