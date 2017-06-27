Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Bodies of 3 elderly people found in Saitama house

2 Comments
SAITAMA

Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of three elderly people, believed to be siblings, were found in a house in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture.

According to authorities, a welfare worker contacted police at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, concerned that newspapers had been piling in the house's mailbox, Fuji TV reported. When police arrived at the house, located in the Sengendainishi area, they found the bodies of two women and one man.

The bodies did not have any external injuries, police said, and their clothes were intact. Police believe the three are a 75-year-old man and his sisters, aged 73 and 67.

Neighbors told police that they last saw the man at the end of May.

Police said autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Invest in Japanese Income Properties: Advanced Topics

July 22nd (Saturday) in Kita Aoyama, Tokyo, Private Consultations and Networking After the Seminar

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

3 people dead at the same time, sounds like murder suicide or a suicide pact

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sounds like plot of Japanese horror movie to me :)

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: Helen Iwata Of Sasuga Communications

Savvy Tokyo

Travel / Hotels

Comfortable stay at a Capsule Hotel

Insight Japan Today

Lifestyle

Shimokitazawa: A Guide To Tokyo’s Bohemian Hub

Savvy Tokyo

Travel / Hotels

Enjoy summer night on Yakata-bune

Insight Japan Today

Anime and Manga

Ikebukuro Anime Walking Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Business Services

Chinese Food in Japan: Belle Chine

Insight Japan Today

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Events

This Week in Japan, June 26-July 2

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Confessions & Confusions: Changing Parenting Style Is A Cure

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Ogasawara Islands

GaijinPot Travel