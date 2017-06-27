Bodies of 3 elderly people found in Saitama house

Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of three elderly people, believed to be siblings, were found in a house in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture.

According to authorities, a welfare worker contacted police at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, concerned that newspapers had been piling in the house's mailbox, Fuji TV reported. When police arrived at the house, located in the Sengendainishi area, they found the bodies of two women and one man.

The bodies did not have any external injuries, police said, and their clothes were intact. Police believe the three are a 75-year-old man and his sisters, aged 73 and 67.

Neighbors told police that they last saw the man at the end of May.

Police said autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

