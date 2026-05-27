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Bodies of 34-year-old man, 15-year-old high school girl found in car in apparent suicide

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OSAKA

The bodies of a 34-year-old man and a 15-year-old high school girl were found inside a car parked in the mountains near Ibaraki City, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police, the car was locked and used charcoal briquettes were found inside. Police identified the bodies based on ID cards found on them, Sankei Shimbun reported.

At around 5:05 p.m., a nearby resident called 110 and said that a car had been parked in the same spot all day. Police found the man and the girl slumped in the back seat.

The girl’s family filed a missing person report on Tuesday evening.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

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