Bodies of couple in their 70s found in Sapporo home

0 Comments
SAPPORO

The bodies of a man and his wife, both in their 70s, were found in their home in Sapporo on Saturday, police said Sunday.

The two bodies were found by police at around 2:30 p.m. in different rooms of their two-story house in Minami Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

The couple’s niece had called police at around 1 p.m. and said she was worried because she had not been able to contact her uncle and aunt.

Police said the front door and windows were locked. When police and firefighters entered the house, they found the two bodies. Police said there were no signs of external injury on either body and added that autopsies will be held to determine the cause of death.

Police said they haven’t determined whether the couple died in a joint suicide or a murder-suicide.

