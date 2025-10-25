 Japan Today
national

Bodies of couple in their 80s found in apartment building

OSAKA

The bodies of an 87-year-old man and his 84-year-old wife were found in their apartment in Toyonaka City, Osaka Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, there were no visible injuries on the couple, Masaaki Ishikawa and his wife Shizuyo, the apartment was locked and there were no signs that the apartment had been ransacked, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said they received a call at around 5:05 p.m. Friday, reporting a foul odor coming from the apartment. Paramedics dispatched to the scene found the couple lying face down in a room. They were confirmed dead at the scene.  

The couple lived together, and a visiting caregiver was unable to get any response when she went to the apartment. She contacted the couple’s daughter, who then called police.

An appalling end especially for the last one to go.

For such an advanced nation this is so tragic and it seems to be happening more and more.

I guess it will happen even more in the future when the welfare budget is pared down even more in order to buy more weapons and pay the interest on the ballooning national debt.

