Bodies of couple in their 80s found in apartment building

The bodies of an 87-year-old man and his 84-year-old wife were found in their apartment in Toyonaka City, Osaka Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, there were no visible injuries on the couple, Masaaki Ishikawa and his wife Shizuyo, the apartment was locked and there were no signs that the apartment had been ransacked, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said they received a call at around 5:05 p.m. Friday, reporting a foul odor coming from the apartment. Paramedics dispatched to the scene found the couple lying face down in a room. They were confirmed dead at the scene.

The couple lived together, and a visiting caregiver was unable to get any response when she went to the apartment. She contacted the couple’s daughter, who then called police.

© Japan Today