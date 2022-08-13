Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bodies of man, woman found dead in apartment in Tokyo

TOKYO

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in their apartment in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the bodies, which had started to decay, were found in the second-floor apartment after a neighbor complained of a foul odor coming from the apartment, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the bodies are believed to be those of a man in his 60s and his mother who was in her 80s. They were found in separate rooms.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on either body and that autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause if death.

