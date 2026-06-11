Bodies of woman, 2 sons found in car in apparent murder-suicide

The bodies of a woman in her 50s and her two sons, aged 12 and 10, were found inside a car parked in the garage of their house in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.

A charcoal brazier containing briquettes was found inside the car, leading police to believe it was a murder-suicide, TV Asahi reported.

Police said they received a call from the woman’s husband at around 9 p.m., reporting that he found his wife and children were slumped in the back seat of the family’s car in the garage when he returned home.

Police said the two sons were leaning against their mother. A charcoal brazier containing briquettes was found inside the car, and the windows had been sealed from the inside.

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