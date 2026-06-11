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Bodies of woman, 2 sons found in car in apparent murder-suicide

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KANAGAWA

The bodies of a woman in her 50s and her two sons, aged 12 and 10, were found inside a car parked in the garage of their house in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.

A charcoal brazier containing briquettes was found inside the car, leading police to believe it was a murder-suicide, TV Asahi reported.

Police said they received a call from the woman’s husband at around 9 p.m., reporting that he found his wife and children were slumped in the back seat of the family’s car in the garage when he returned home.

Police said the two sons were leaning against their mother. A charcoal brazier containing briquettes was found inside the car, and the windows had been sealed from the inside.

 Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click [here](https://health.gaijinpot.com/mental-health-in-japan/) for more info.

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received a call from the woman’s husband at around 9 p.m., reporting that he found his wife and children were slumped in the back seat of the family’s car in the garage when he returned home.

That's really shock surprise, when someone going home from a very long work.

 woman in her 50s and her two sons, aged 12 and 10, were found inside a car parked in the garage of their house

The kids are big enough and almost going to junior high, why would they join their mother in the first place? It's really elaborate and takes time to do this, those kids can get out from car anytime they want.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

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