national

Body found in car at base of cliff believed to be missing girl from Yamagata

2 Comments
GUNMA

Gunma prefectural police said a body has been found in a vehicle that apparently went off a cliff beside the prefectural highway in Tsumagoi, Gunma Prefecture.

Police arrived on the scene at around 2:20 pm Tuesday after a police helicopter spotted the car, Fuji TV reported. Inside the car were partially skeletonized remains. The corpse was in the driver’s seat with the seatbelt fastened and airbag activated.  The gender of the body has not yet been determined.

According to Naganohara police, the car was of the same model and had the same number plate as the vehicle of an 18-year-old girl who was reported missing by her family at Sakata police station in Yamagata Prefecture on Aug 13. The girl’s driver’s license was found near the vehicle and police are working to positively identify the body.

Police said the girl left her home in Sakata on Aug 10 and has not been seen since then.

2 Comments
Oh dear, how very sad, at least the family will have closure now, and can put her body to rest. and well done to the helicopter pilot for spotting the car.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

According to Naganohara police, the car was of the same model and had the same number plate as the vehicle of an 18-year-old girl who was reported missing by her family 

"Girls" don't drive cars here, women do.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

