national

Body found in Chiba river may be that of missing 7-year-old girl

CHIBA

A body found in a river in Chiba Prefecture on Tuesday may be that of a 7-year-old girl who went missing on her way to a park 10 days ago, police said.

Local police and firefighters said the body was discovered in the Edo River, 15 kilometers downstream from where Saya Minami's shoes and socks were found on the riverbank on Sept 24, the day after she went missing.

The body was clad in blue shorts and pale pink T-shirt that Minami was wearing when she left home.

Minami, a first grader residing in the city of Matsudo, was headed to the park with her mother but left the house on her own around 11:30 a.m., police said. Her mother followed some five minutes later but the girl was nowhere to be found.

Later on the day she went missing, the kick scooter Minami had with her when she left home was found at another park in neighboring Nagareyama city in Chiba.

Since her disappearance, police have conducted searches in the river and using helicopters.

