Body found off Hokkaido after man falls in sea while fishing

A body was found Thursday off the coast of Hokkaido, local police said, saying it was a 54-year-old man who fell into the sea while fishing.

The man fell into the sea at a port in Obira in northwestern Hokkaido early in the morning on Tuesday as he tried to help his son keep hold of a fishing rod. The son in his 20s also fell into the sea, but he got back to shore with no injuries.

A local fisherman spotted the body of Hiroki Nihonyanagi, a resident of Asahikawa in the prefecture, floating about 10 kilometers south of the port and made an emergency call Thursday morning, according to the police.

