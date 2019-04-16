Body found off Kochi coast believed to be missing 11-year-old boy

A body believed to be that of a missing 11-year-old boy was found floating off the coast of Tosa City, Kochi Prefecture, on Monday afternoon.

Police said they believe the body is that of Naru Kusunose who went missing on April 8, Fuji TV reported. The body was found at around 5:30 p.m. after police received a call from a passerby who said “something resembling a human was floating on the sea.”

Police said the body was wearing an orange jacket and black-colored pants which matched what Kusunose was wearing when he disappeared.

The boy told his mother he was going out to play at around 2 p.m. on April 8. His bike was found at the harbor and a witness said he saw a boy playing apparently by himself aboard a boat moored in the harbor. When he failed to return home, his mother called police.

Police believe he may have fallen overboard and drowned.

© Japan Today