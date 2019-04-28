Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Body of 7-year-old boy found floating in sea

KAGOSHIMA

The body of a 7-year-old boy was found floating in the sea at a port in Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police, a passerby spotted the body near a sea wall at around 8 a.m. and notified police, Fuji TV reported. The boy was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body which was fully clothed and that it appeared the boy drowned.

The boy’s mother had noticed he was missing when she got up and called police.

Police believe the boy might have been walking or running along the edge of the pier when he fell into the water.

