Body of 78-year-old man missing since Sunday found in Yamagata forest; bear killed

Police and searchers on Wednesday found the body a 78-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday in a mountain forest in Sakata City, Yamagata Prefecture.

Police said the body of Yukio Hisamatsu, a farmer, was found at around 9:50 a.m. about 150 meters southwest from the mountain road where his truck was parked, NTV reported.

A full-grown bear was encountered near the body and killed by hunting association members who were accompanying searchers.

Police believe Hisamatsu was killed by the bear as there were wounds on his head and arms consistent with a bear attack.

Hisamatsu went into the forest alone at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to pick wild vegetables, but when he did not return home by the afternoon, his family called 110d.

Police conducted a search on Sunday afternoon, Monday and Tuesday but failed to find him.

Although Hisamitsu had a cell phone, there was no signal, police said.

The prefecture is in the middle of the wild vegetable picking season, and police are urging people to inform their families before going up into the mountains and to prepare food, spare batteries for their mobile phones, and other items in case of sudden changes in weather.

They have also issued advisories about increased bear activity.

© Japan Today