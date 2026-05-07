 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Body of 78-year-old man missing since Sunday found in Yamagata forest; bear killed

0 Comments
YAMAGATA

Police and searchers on Wednesday found the body a 78-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday in a mountain forest in Sakata City, Yamagata Prefecture.

Police said the body of Yukio Hisamatsu, a farmer, was found at around 9:50 a.m. about 150 meters southwest from the mountain road where his truck was parked, NTV reported.

A full-grown bear was encountered near the body and killed by hunting association members who were accompanying searchers.

Police believe Hisamatsu was killed by the bear as there were wounds on his head and arms consistent with a bear attack.

Hisamatsu went into the forest alone at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to pick wild vegetables, but when he did not return home by the afternoon, his family called 110d.

Police conducted a search on Sunday afternoon, Monday and Tuesday but failed to find him. 

Although Hisamitsu had a cell phone, there was no signal, police said.

The prefecture is in the middle of the wild vegetable picking season, and police are urging people to inform their families before going up into the mountains and to prepare food, spare batteries for their mobile phones, and other items in case of sudden changes in weather.

They have also issued advisories about increased bear activity.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Matsumae Park

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Sorakuen Garden 

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

How to Teach English in Japan (2026 Guide: Jobs, Salary and Visa)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog