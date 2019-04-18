Body of elderly woman found floating in pond in Tokyo park

The body of an elderly woman was found floating in a pond in Inokashira Park in Mitaka, Tokyo, on Thursday morning.

According to police, the body of the woman, who was fully clothed and wearing shoes, was spotted by a man walking in the park at around 6:50 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. He notified police at a koban near the park entrance.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. They said she appeared to be in her late 60s or early 70s and that there were no external signs of injury on her body.

