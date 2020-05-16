Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Body of man with mouth taped found in river in Fukushima Pref

KORIYAMA, Fukushima

Police in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, said Saturday they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a river on Friday.

According to police, a passerby spotted the body floating in the Ose River at around noon on Friday and called 110, Fuji TV reported. Police said the body was a man in his late 20s or early 30s and that his mouth was covered with duct tape.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body which appeared to have been in the water for several days. Police said an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

I suspect foul play!

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Yakuza hit?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

"Body of man with mouth taped"

nothing to speak about here.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Forced suicide!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Definite coronavirus case right there.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Poor man. That would have been a slow and terrifying death. I hope they catch whoever did this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@miss_oikawaToday  

Definite coronavirus case right there.

"been in the water for several days. "

and perhaps drenching, and ground water reactor emissions.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

