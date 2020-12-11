Body of missing 14-year-old Nara girl found in mountains near her home

The body of a 14-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her home in Nara City on the morning of Dec 1 was found Friday in the mountains near her home.

The body of Hiiro Baba was found at around 9:30 a.m. about one kilometer from her home, Fuji TV reported. More than 100 police and rescue personnel had been searching for her. Police said she apparently committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree with an electric appliance cord.

Baba left home for school at around 7:20 a.m. on Dec 1, calling out to her father that she was leaving. She did not board the bus for school as she does every day. When she had not returned home by 8 p.m. that night, her father called police.

Although footage from street surveillance cameras in the area showed no trace of her, police believe Baba walked to the mountainous area where her body was found. Her cell phone was turned off.

