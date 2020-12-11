Body of missing 14-year-old Nara girl found in mountains near her home

The body of a 14-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her home in Nara City on the morning of Dec 1 was found Friday in the mountains near her home.
The body of Hiiro Baba was found at around 9:30 a.m. about one kilometer from her home, Fuji TV reported. More than 100 police and rescue personnel had been searching for her. Police said she apparently committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree with an electric appliance cord.
Baba left home for school at around 7:20 a.m. on Dec 1, calling out to her father that she was leaving. She did not board the bus for school as she does every day. When she had not returned home by 8 p.m. that night, her father called police.
Although footage from street surveillance cameras in the area showed no trace of her, police believe Baba walked to the mountainous area where her body was found. Her cell phone was turned off.© Japan Today
Japanoob
If you are having suicidal thoughts or you suspect anyone you know is, help is available.
TELL is dedicated to providing effective support and counseling services to Japan's international community and its increasing mental health needs. TELL's contact info (https://telljp.com Tel:03-5774-0992).
For Japan, call Yorisoi Hotline at 0120279338 (toll-free). Press 2 after the recorded message for consultation in English, Chinese, Korean, Tagalog, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese, Nepali, or Indonesian. The service in these languages is also available on Facebook messenger.
Emergency service in Japan: 119
Japanoob
JT editors- Did we forget something? Again .....
Bernard Marx
Heartbreaking. Japan has a serious problem with kids killing themselves (if indeed that is what really happened).
Reckless
Very sad to hear that. If you have children talk to them frequently about how they are feeling.