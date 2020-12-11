Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Body of missing 14-year-old Nara girl found in mountains near her home

2 Comments
NARA

The body of a 14-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her home in Nara City on the morning of Dec 1 was found Friday in the mountains near her home.

The body of Hiiro Baba was found at around 9:30 a.m. about one kilometer from her home, Fuji TV reported. More than 100 police and rescue personnel had been searching for her. Police said she apparently committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree with an electric appliance cord.

Baba left home for school at around 7:20 a.m. on Dec 1, calling out to her father that she was leaving. She did not board the bus for school as she does every day. When she had not returned home by 8 p.m. that night, her father called police.

Although footage from street surveillance cameras in the area showed no trace of her, police believe Baba walked to the mountainous area where her body was found. Her cell phone was turned off.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

If you are having suicidal thoughts or you suspect anyone you know is, help is available.

TELL is dedicated to providing effective support and counseling services to Japan's international community and its increasing mental health needs. TELL's contact info (https://telljp.com Tel:03-5774-0992).

For Japan, call Yorisoi Hotline at 0120279338 (toll-free). Press 2 after the recorded message for consultation in English, Chinese, Korean, Tagalog, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese, Nepali, or Indonesian. The service in these languages is also available on Facebook messenger.

Emergency service in Japan: 119

4 ( +4 / -0 )

JT editors- Did we forget something? Again .....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Heartbreaking. Japan has a serious problem with kids killing themselves (if indeed that is what really happened).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Very sad to hear that. If you have children talk to them frequently about how they are feeling.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo