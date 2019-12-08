Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Airport workers bow to pay their respects to the coffin of slain Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture on Sunday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Body of slain doctor returns home to Japan from Afghanistan

4 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

The body of a Japanese doctor killed in a roadside shooting in Afghanistan arrived back home Sunday, with government officials on hand to lead a brief ceremony of mourning at Tokyo's Narita International Airport.

Tetsu Nakamura was killed last week, along with five Afghans who had been traveling with him.

Keisuke Suzuki, Japan's state minister of foreign affairs, joined other officials in bowing their heads in prayer after laying flowers by the coffin, draped in white, in a solemn ceremony in honor of Nakamura at the airport.

Nakamura's wife and daughter, who had flown to Afghanistan to bring the doctor's body back, also took part in the ceremony just after the plane's arrival at 5:30 p.m.

Nakamura, 73, had worked in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province for over a decade, leading irrigation projects in rural areas. An outpouring of sadness have followed his killing, both in Afghanistan and in Japan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who awarded Nakamura honorary Afghan citizenship in April, was among those who carried Nakamura's coffin, covered in the Afghan flag, in a departure ceremony Saturday at Kabul's airport.

The gunmen who killed Nakamura and the others fled the scene. Police say they are still looking for those behind the attack. The Taliban have denied any connection to the slaying.

Nakamura headed a charity based in Fukuoka, in southwestern Japan. His body will be flown there Monday, Japanese media reports said. His funeral will be held on Wednesday in Fukuoka, the aid group said.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Welcome home. May you have a much deserved rest. Your life and work are an inspiration, and will remain so.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

RIP :(

1 ( +1 / -0 )

May he rest in peace ..... but..... who on Earth would murder a doctor helping civilians? Evil to its core

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Let Afghans take care of Afghanistan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Events

Ultimate Guide to Winter Illuminations in Japan’s 47 Prefectures 2019-20

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Top 5 Tokyo Exhibitions and Museums with a Futuristic Theme

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #58: How To Make Japanese People Mad With One Hiragana

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Experience Yamagata City Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 49, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

6 Tips for Protecting Your Skin this Japanese Winter

Savvy Tokyo