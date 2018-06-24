Body of woman found in Niigata river

The body of a woman was found floating in the Shinano River in Niigata city’s Chuo Ward on Sunday.

According to police, the body was found at around 6:45 a.m. Sunday by a passerby who called 110, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman was dead when she was pulled from the water and that there were no signs of external injury on the body.

The woman is about 155 ins tall and was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, navy blue jeans and was barefoot. She had no means of identification on her, police said.

