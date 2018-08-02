BOJ's tweaks strengthen stimulus' impact, not weaken it: deputy chief

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said Thursday the central bank's tweaking of monetary policy earlier this week strengthened the impact of its stimulus measures rather than weakening it.

At a two-day meeting through Tuesday, the BOJ's Policy Board voted to maintain its target level for the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond at around zero percent, while allowing the yield to "move upward and downward to some extent," an acknowledgment that by weighing on the yield through bond purchases it is distorting the market.

"The aim of these policy measures is to strengthen the sustainability of the current powerful monetary easing, taking into account the side effects," Amamiya, who along with Governor Haruhiko Kuroda voted for the changes, said in a speech in Kyoto.

"The bank recognizes that the effects of monetary easing will be strengthened as a whole, in consideration of this sustainability."

Despite the central bank's assurances, the decision has been seen by some as weakening the impact of stimulus because it effectively allows long-term rates to climb higher. By noon on Thursday, the 10-year yield had risen as high as 0.145 percent, a one-and-a-half year intraday high.

The need to continue stimulus comes from the fact that inflation is running below the BOJ's 2 percent target, and by its own latest projections will continue to do so through at least fiscal 2020.

"We are in a difficult situation in terms of achieving 2 percent inflation by fiscal 2020, as it is taking more time than expected for inflation to rise," Amamiya said.

"Nevertheless, the momentum whereby an improvement in the output gap leads to an increase in actual inflation, and then a rise in inflation expectations, is maintained," he added, referring to the state where demand for goods and services outpaces supply.

At the meeting, the board also adopted a pledge to keep interest rates at their current ultralow levels for "an extended period of time," an apparent bid to reassure market participants that the changes do not mean the BOJ is following central banks in the United States and Europe in normalizing policy.

"I would like to reiterate that, even though the projected timing of reaching 2 percent inflation has been delayed, the bank will not reduce the degree of monetary easing," Amamiya said.

